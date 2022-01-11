Khelo India Youth Games Haryana 2021 postponed

New Delhi, Jan 11 (IANS) The Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) Haryana 2021 scheduled from February 5 to 14 in five cities of Haryana has been postponed due to a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, confirmed the Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Tuesday.



The KIYG was originally scheduled for November-December 2021 but postponed to February due to the rise in the Covid-19 case. It is again rescheduled with the increase in numbers of the Covid-19.



The event was scheduled to be held in five cities, Panchkula, Ambala, Chandigarh, Shahabad, and Delhi.



Around 10,000 athletes are expected to participate in 25 sporting disciplines. The last edition of the KIYG was held in Guwahati in January 2020. Fresh dates of the Youth Games will be announced after reviewing the Covid situation.



