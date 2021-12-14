Keshav Uppal talks about role in upcoming web series 'A Cold Mess'

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) Actor Keshav Uppal, who was recently seen in 'Hiccups and Hookups', is currently shooting for the new web show 'A Cold Mess', also starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra.



Talking about the series, Keshav says: "Currently I'm shooting for a show called 'A cold Mess' which will release early next year. So it features a lot of different characters who have very interesting stories. I don't know if I can reveal much about my role at present but I can tell you that it's a very quirky character named Abhay and will keep you entertained throughout.



"The show is a love story with many ups and downs hence the title. Along with that, it brings light to many issues which today's generation faces but it's all done in a very fun way, you'll see when the show comes out."



Sharing about his working experience with his co-stars, he said: "My experience with Barun and Riddhi was actually a lot of fun. They're both great human beings and we all spent some quality time together on and off set in Serbia and now in Mumbai. Barun is one of the coolest co-actors I've worked with. He's a very humble, talented and grounded person, someone you can learn a lot from. Ridhi is an incredible actor and just watching her perform on set was a learning experience."



The first schedule of the show was completed in Serbia and talking about his experience, Keshav quotes: "We've shot the first schedule in Belgrade, Serbia and that was an amazing experience. Serbia was just the best. Beautiful country, amazing crew, gorgeous sets, incredible food, you name it, Serbia had it all.



"Everyone on set is behind the camera or in front, bringing so much love and positivity that every break we got, all you could hear was laughter and every time the camera was rolling everyone was giving amazing performances. Currently shooting the second schedule and the show will be releasing early next year, very excited."



--IANS

ila/ksk/







