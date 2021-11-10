Keshav Maharaj to lead South Africa in ODI series against Netherlands

Johannesburg, Nov 10 (IANS) Spinner Keshav Maharaj will lead the 16-man South Africa squad in the the upcoming ODI series against the Netherlands while regular white-ball captain Temba Bavuma and and several other players have all been rested to manage their workload.



Apart from Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen, who all were the members of the Proteas squad in T20 World Cup have been given rest, following a high workload and back-to-back bubbles on national duty and in various international T20 competitions.



The World Cup players who have been part of the squad are Maharaj, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius and Tabraiz Shamsi.



The squad also saw the return of Wayne Parnell and Khaya Zondo to the Proteas ODI set up. Parnell's last appearance for the South Africa was against Pakistan in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy in England, while Zondo's was in 2018 against Zimbabwe in Paarl.



In September 2018, Parnell had signed a three-year Kolpak contract with Worcestershire, which precluded him from playing internationally. The Kolpak era ended when the UK left the European Union at the end of January 2020, which put players like Parnell back in the mix for South Africa - as long as they featured in the country's domestic competitions.



Zubayr Hamza and Ryan Rickelton received maiden call-ups to the ODI squad, following consistently impressive performances in the Cricket South Africa (CSA) domestic scene. Other returns to the team include Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon and Sisanda Magala.



"These selections are part of our strategy to give opportunities and reward the good work of players in our provincial system," said Convenor of selectors, Victor Mpitsang in a Cricket South Africa (CSA) release.



"We do not take this historic tour of the Netherlands to our shores lightly. We are keen to showcase the talent that South Africa has and to give opportunities to players who have been patient for a long time and are raring to go.



"On behalf of the Panel, I would like to wish Keshav Maharaj, coach, Mark Boucher and the team all of the very best as they look to make inroads into the team's campaign to qualify for the 2023 ICC World Cup," he added.



The series is the Netherlands' first international series in South Africa. The first two matches will be played in Centurion on November 26 and 28, and third at the Wanderers on December 1. South Africa will eye series as an opportunity to secure valuable ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League points.



South Africa squad: Keshav Maharaj (c), Daryn Dupavillon, Zubayr Hamza, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wayne Parnell, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo.



