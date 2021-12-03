Kerala uses only 50% of handloom development funds

Kochi, Dec 3 (IANS) The Kerala government has utilised only 50 per cent of the Rs 5.58 crore granted by the Centre as part of National Handloom Development Programme (NHDP).



An RTI query has revealed that the state has so far spent only Rs 2.64 crore, according to Office of the Development Commissioner for Handlooms, the nodal agency for implementing this scheme.



The RTI reply was given to RTI campaigner A.K. Govindan Nampoothiry.



The Ministry released funds under Block Level Cluster, a component of NHDP, during 2015-16 to 2021-22 (data available up to October 10, 2021).



As per the utilisation certificate submitted by the state government, Rs 2.64 crore has been utilised and 2,692 weavers were benefited.



Six Block Level Clusters have been sanctioned based on the proposals submitted by the government.



Nampoothiry has now asked the Kerala government to clarify why the Central funds received to upgrade infrastructure facilities in the handloom sector which is on the path of revival after two successive years of floods and Covid have not been utilised effectively.



"More handloom weavers would have been benefited from the scheme," said Nampoothiry.



