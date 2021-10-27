Kerala sees Covid tally go up to 9,445, TPR 11.42%

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 27 (IANS) Kerala on Wednesday saw 9,445 people turn Covid positive after 82,689 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, while the test positivity rate was 11.42 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement issued here.



He also pointed out 6,723 people turned negative, taking the total active cases in the state to 76,554, of which 9.4 per cent were in hospitals.



Another 93 Covid deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 29,977.



On the vaccination front, 94.5 per cent (2.52 crore) of the above aged 18 years population have received their first dose of vaccine, and 49.5 per cent (1.32 crore) have got both the jabs.



