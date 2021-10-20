Kerala sees Covid cases rise again, tally goes up to 11,150

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 20 (IANS) Kerala on Wednesday recorded a rise in new Covid cases, at 11,150, after 94,151 samples were tested in the past 24 hours and the test positivity rate also went up to touch 11.84 per cent, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.



This is the first time in recent days that new cases have crossed the 10,000 mark.



The day also saw 8,592 people turn negative, while the active cases in the state stood at 82,738 of which 9.8 per cent were in hospitals.



Wednesday also saw another 82 Covid deaths, taking the death toll to 27,084.



On the vaccination front, 94.08 per cent (2.51 crore) of the above aged 18 years have been given one dose, of which 46.5 per cent (1.24 crore) have been given both doses.



