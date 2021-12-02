Kerala SC/ST students to get scholarship to learn to fly

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 2 (IANS) The Kerala government will now bear the entire expense of students who pass the entrance examination to the state-run Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy, which gives training for Commercial Pilot License (CPL).



Consequent to this, new directive the state government will fund the entire fees which come to around Rs 2.5 million for each student.



State Minister for SC/ST K. Radhakrishnan said this after meeting two girls and three boys from the Scheduled Caste community who got admission to the academy, this year.



From now on, each and every student from the SC/ST community who gets admission will be able to study for free, as earlier it was limited.



"This is going to benefit the new generation of a community who not long ago could not even utter the word of education even," said the Minister and advised the five successful students to become the role model for their community.



In the past, the scholarship was limited to one or two cadets and from now on this would be given to all from the SC/ST community.



The five students who got admission include Sharnya from Wayanad, Sankeerthana from Kannur, Adithyan from Alappuzha, Vishnu Prasad form Kozhikode and Rahul form Thiruvananthapuram.



