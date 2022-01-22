Kerala reports over 40K Covid cases for 3rd day in a row

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 22 (IANS) For the third consecutive day in Kerala, the number of daily new Covid cases crossed 40,000 while the daily test positivity rate reached an all-time high of 44.80 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said on Saturday.



There were 45,136 positive cases on Saturday -- up from 41,668 on Friday. On Thursday, the state recorded the highest-ever single day tally of 46,387 cases after the pandemic broke out.



Ernakulam district recorded a high of 8,143 cases, followed by the capital district with 7,430 cases.



A statement by the Health Minister pointed out that across the state, there were 2,47,227 active cases of which just 3 per cent were being treated at hospitals.



On Saturday, 70 Covid deaths was reported, taking the death toll to 51,739.



--IANS

sg/pgh







