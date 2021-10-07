Kerala reports 12,288 new Covid cases, 141 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 7 (IANS) A total of 12,288 people in Kerala tested Covid-19 positive after 99,312 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, officials said on Thursday.



The test positivity rate was 12.37 per cent, said a statement from Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The total number of active cases was 1,18,744 , of which 10.7 per cent were in hospitals, the statement said.



Meanwhile, 141 deaths were also reported taking the overall death toll to 25,952.



On the vaccination front, 93.16 per cent (2.48 crore) of the 18-plus population have received their first dose, of which 43.14 per cent (1.15 crore) have got both the jabs.



