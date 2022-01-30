Kerala records 51,570 fresh Covid cases, 14 deaths

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 30 (IANS) Kerala on Sunday recorded 51,570 fresh Covid cases, from 1,03,366 samples tested, and 14 more deaths, according to a statement from the sate Health Department.



As many 5,27,362 people are under observation in various areas of the state, of which 5,14,734 are under home quarantine while 12,628 people are admitted in hospitals.



The statement also said that 47,776 people contracted the disease through contact, and the new cases also included 439 health workers.



Ernakulam, with 9,704 fresh cases, recorded the most followed by Thrissur with 7,289 cases.



Thiruvananthapuram recorded 5,746 fresh cases, Kottayam 3,889, Kozhikode 3,872 cases, Kollam 3,836, Palakkad 3,412, Alappuzha has 2,861, Malappuram 2,796, Pathanamthitta 2,517, Kannur 1,976, Idukki 1,566, Wayanad 1,388 cases, and Kasargod 769.



--IANS

