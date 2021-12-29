Kerala music director Kaithapram Vishwanathan Namboothiri dead

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (IANS) Popular music director Kaithapram Viswanathan Namboothiri passed away at a private hospital in Kozhikode on Wednesday, industry sources said.



The 58-year-old musician, who always remained in the shadows of his illustrious elder brother, a poet and lyricist, Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri, breathed his last at a private hospital where he was undergoing treatment for cancer.



He gave music for 25 films and was the first choice music director for award winning director Jayaraj, under whom he made his debut as an independent music director Kaliyattom.



However, his most popular song, 'Sire Sire Sambharae' was in the film 'Thilakom' directed by Jayaraj and is believed to be the most favourite one for school kids.



All the present day leading playback singers both male and female have sung under his direction.



He ran a successful music school at Payyannur in Kannur district also.



--IANS

sg/shb/