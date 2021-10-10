Kerala mulls powercut after reduced supply from central pool

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 10 (IANS) Kerala Power Minister, K. Krishnankutty said that the state electricity board is contemplating the possibilities of a power cut if the coal shortage situation in north India continues.



The Minister said that the board is waiting and watching the developments and added that there was a shortage in supply from the central pool following the shortage of coal. With reports that the situation of coal shortage in north India is likely to continue for a few more months, the state would have to study how long the powercuts would be continued.



While speaking to media persons at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala State Electricity Board Chairman, B. Ashok said, "We are watching the day-to-day developments and if people reduce their consumption during the peak hours from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., then we could overcome the crisis. Presently three thermal plants that Kerala depends on are having shortage of power production and if it develops into other power producers, we will definitely have to go for a powercut."



He said that 2200 MW was the daily allocation to the state from the Central pool but for the past few days it has reduced considerably, thus leading the board to take some strong decisions.



Kerala, however, is relying more on hydroelectric power and with the state having a good monsoon, there would not be a major powercut but with central pool allocation for the state getting reduced, the government and the electricity board may go for the powercut.



--IANS

aal/skp/