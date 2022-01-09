Kerala logs 6,238 fresh Covid cases, TPR 11.52%

Thiruvanathapuram, Jan 9 (IANS) Kerala on Sunday recorded 6,238 new cases, sending its test positivity rate (TPR) to 11.52 per cent, against 9.38 per cent on the previous day.



The new cases included 49 healthcare workers.



The state tested 54,108 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.



As many as 1,14,773 people are under observation across the state, of which 2,538 are admitted to hospital.



There were 30 fresh deaths, taking its Covid death toll to 49,591.



The state Health Department said that of the total number of people who have tested positive, 72 have come from outside the state, while 5,776 were contacts of patients and the cause for the remaining 341 is not clear.



--IANS

