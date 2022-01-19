Kerala logs 34,199 new Covid cases as TPR jumps to 37%

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 19 (IANS) The trend of new Covid cases in Kerala has been on a high for the past one week and on Wednesday it recorded a staggering 34,199 cases taking the daily test positivity rate to 37.17 per cent, said a statement from Health Minister Veena George.



On Tuesday the figures stood at 28,481 and a TPR of 35 per cent.



Ernakulam district had 5,953 new cases with Thiruvananthapuram having 5,684 cases.



George pointed out that there were 1,68,383 active cases of which 3.2 per cent of the patients were admitted at hospitals.



Wednesday saw 49 Covid deaths taking the total death tally to 51,160 in the state.



With regard to Omicron cases, 54 more cases were recorded on Wednesday taking the total to 645.



On the vaccination front 99.8 per cent (2.67 crore) have had one dose, of which 83 per cent (2.21 crore) have taken both the doses.



Likewise in the age group of 15 to 18 years 57 per cent (8.69 lakh) have been given one dose and starting Thursday over 900 schools in the state will function as a vaccination centre to vaccinate the remaining students.



The gravity of the cases reveals that of the 34,199 cases, 20,656 people had taken both the doses, while 1,800 had taken one dose, while 7,770 people have reported not to have taken any dose.



George told the media that cases are going to increase and by middle of February it will peak and a decision on how to tackle this spurt will be taken at the Covid review meeting to be held on Thursday and in all likelihood fresh lockdown norms are expected.



The authorities are checking on the health infrastructures and have asked the private sector to get ready by keeping aside adequate number of beds and George said that there need be no worry on the facilities and the state is ready to meet the situation and the need of the hour is utmost caution and under no circumstances there should be laxity.



