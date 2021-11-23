Kerala law student commits suicide after complaining against domestic abuse

Kochi, Nov 23 (IANS) A day after complaining against domestic abuse, a 21-year-old law student was found hanging at her house near here on Tuesday.



The victim had approached the Aluva Police on Monday and complained of domestic abuse against her husband and in-laws.



In her suicide note, she sought strict action against the police official, who misbehaved when she along with her father had come for reconciliation talks with the family of her estranged husband.



As the suicide note surfaced in the media, C.L. Sudheer was removed from the post of the Station House Officer and a senior official was asked to investigate the case.



The couple for the past few weeks had been living separated.



In her suicide note, she mentioned that her last wish was strict action against the police official, her husband and his parents.



Local police have registered a case and started probe.



