Kerala HC speaks tough against 'menace' of parties' flag posts

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday stressed the "menace" caused by flag posts put up by political parties all across the streets and public places.



Justice Devan Ramachandran was irked when he was hearing a public interest litigation over the numerous flag posts which have come up in front of a state run public sector undertaking in Thiruvalla, and pointed out that "this is a menace all across the state as flag posts create disturbances to all and the streets are crowded with it".



He enquired if there is no rule with regards to placing a flag post and asked the Secretary, Local Self Government to come with all the rules and regulations on this as he posted the case for November 1st.



It is common practice all across the state for political parties and its feeder organisations to place their respective flag posts at street corners and more so in front of offices and establishments. At times there are skirmishes between them, and these flag posts become the target of attacks by rivals.



