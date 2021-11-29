Kerala HC slams woman cop for rude behaviour, seeks detailed report

Kochi, Nov 29 (IANS) For the second time in 10 days, the Kerala High Court on Monday hauled up a 'Pink Police' official of the state police for her callous behaviour towards an eight-year-old girl and her father whom she accused of stealing her mobile phone and shamed publicly and asked the state police chief to file a detailed report on this case.



The girl had approached the High Court seeking Rs 5 million as compensation for the ordeal she was made to undergo.



On November 19, while hearing the petition, the court went hammer and tongs on the woman police official for her behaviour and on Monday, again the court slammed her after seeing the entire visuals where the official was seen misbehaving with the little girl and her father, who hail from the lower strata of society.



The court said seeing the visuals, one felt mentally disturbed as the woman police official failed to see the age of the young girl, and also noted that the police official was a woman too.



"How could she behave like this?" it asked, observing that it appears that the police today behave looking into the colour and the dress of people.



The court then asked the state police chief for a detailed report on the entire case.



The Pink Police unit of the Kerala Police is an all-women team that aims at protecting women in public, private, and digital spaces.



In her petition, the girl stated that despite several pleas, no action was taken against the woman police officer, hence they moved the court for justice.



She stated that following public shaming, she went into a state of shock and had to undergo counselling sessions. The episode continues to haunt her, her petition read.



The incident occurred on August 27, when 38-year-old Jayachandran and his daughter were out on the main road in the outskirts here near Attingal to watch a huge trailer carrying equipment to the ISRO unit.



Suddenly Rejitha, the woman officer, finding her mobile missing, accused Jayachandran who was standing near the police patrol vehicle, of stealing it. She even said that he must have passed the mobile to his eight-year-old daughter, his accomplice.



She publicly humiliated the father and the daughter and threatened to take both of them to the nearby police station. This was witnessed by a large crowd.



Later, Rejitha found out the mobile phone in the vehicle. The entire episode was filmed by an onlooker, who shared it on social media and it went viral.



On August 31, Jayachandran approached state police chief Anil Kant seeking action against Rejitha, as his daughter was in a state of shock for being publicly admonished.



Promising action, Kant, asked South Zone IG Harshita Attaluri to conduct a probe and Rejitha was transferred.



However, it was found out that Rejitha was transferred to a more convenient location and there was actually no action taken against her.



Finding no further action in September, the family observed a day long sit-in in front of the Kerala Secretariat protesting inaction against the woman police officer. When this also went unnoticed, the family decided to move the court.



The court also asked if a transfer was a punishment.



