Kerala HC allows to re-examine new witnesses in actress abduction case

Kochi, Jan 17 (IANS) In a further setback to actor Dileep, an accused on bail in the actress abduction case, the Kerala High Court on Monday allowed to re-examine three and summon 5 new witnesses in the ongoing trial.



The plea to this effect was filed by the state against the trial court's order rejecting its request to re-examine witnesses after film director Balachandra Kumar made fresh statements related to the case, early this month.



The court on Monday asked to see that the entire exercise of adducing additional evidence be concluded in 10 days.



Besides, it also directed the Director General of Prosecution to see that a new Special Public Prosecutor is deputed or some other alternative arrangement is made to conduct the case on behalf of prosecution and ensure that the examination of the witnesses and production of the documents is done within a period of 10 days.



Incidentally, the trial in the case suffered a jolt when the special public prosecutor relinquished his post and this was the second time that such a thing has happened and now with a fresh order, a new counsel is expected to take over.



Things when it appeared to go smoothly for Dileep in the trial, turned topsy turvy when Kumar made an appearance and spilled the beans when he said that Dileep soon after being released on bail saw the visuals which showed the beleaguered actress who was kidnapped being physically attacked by her tormentors, while she was abducted.



Until this time it was only the trial court which had seen this and by now Kumar who made this and more disclosures has testified before the police and also a magistrate.



And based on these disclosures, the police probe team registered a fresh case and Dileep sensing that he might be arrested sought anticipatory bail, which will be heard on Tuesday and the state informed the court last week, that until this is heard, they will not arrest the actor.



Dileep was arrested in 2017 and lodged in prison in a case related to a gang sexually assaulting a frontline heroine of South Indian movies and filming the scenes.



After two months in jail, he was released on bail.



