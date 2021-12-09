Kerala HC admits plea against 'Churuli' for 'abusive', 'obscene' dialogues

Kochi, Dec 9 (IANS) The Kerala High Court on Thursday admitted a writ petition filed against the Malayalam film 'Churuli' which was recently released on an OTT platform for containing "abusive and obscene" dialogues.



The petition was filed by a lawyer who contended that this was done purposely to draw more attention.



The court while admitting the petition after hearing parts of it orally observed that the dialogues were atrocious.



The film directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was released on the OTT platform last month.



Soon after the film was released, came numerous critical remarks of the dialogues in the film and the petitioner wanted to know how the film was able to get through the Censor Board.



However, the Censor Board after coming under attack from several quarters said the version that came on the OTT platform, was not the copy which they had certified.



The court after accepting the petition in its file asked notices to be served to all concerned.



The movie tells the tale of two undercover police officers who go in search of a criminal who is on the run and they get stuck in the village of Churuli.



The film stars Vinay Fort, Chemban Vinod (who co-produced the film with the director) and Joju George.



