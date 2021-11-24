Kerala govt to give Rs 3,000 one-time aid to fisher folk

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 24 (IANS) In what is seen as a largesse from the Kerala government, the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet on Wednesday decided to give a one-time assistance of Rs 3,000 to 1,59,481 fishermen families in the state.



State Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal later informed the media that taking into account the piquant situation, the fisher folk in the state is going through due to inclement weather and also on account of Covid, the one-time assistance has been announced.



"A sum of Rs 47.84 crore will be taken from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund and would be distributed to the fisher folks," said Balagopal.



