Kerala Govt announces aid, job to Coonoor victim's wife

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 15 (IANS) The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a government job and financial assistance of Rs 8 lakh to the wife of Junior Warrant Officer A. Pradip, who was killed along with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.



A decision to this effect was taken in the weekly cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.



The decision to offer a job to Srilekshmi was announced by State Revenue Minister K. Rajan. The nature of the job would be decided after taking into account her educational qualifications.



"Financial assistance of Rs 8 lakhs which includes Rs 3 lakhs to Pradip's ailing father and Rs 5 lakhs to Srilekshmi will also be provided," said Rajan.



Thirty-eight-year-old Pradip's final journey had begun on last Saturday in Sulur, from where his mortal remains were brought to his home in Thrissur.



A massive crowd had gathered at Pradip's house where the last rites were held with full military honours. He was accorded a full state funeral.



His father, who was a casual labourer had stopped working after he joined IAF in 2002.



Pradip was next to his ailing father, who was hospitalised, for two weeks and had left for Sulur just four days before the tragedy.



His mother was a member of the local workforce in the National Rural Employment Guarantee programme.



--IANS

sg/shb/