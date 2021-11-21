Kerala Governor's driver found dead at Raj Bhavan quarters

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (IANS) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's driver allegedly committed suicide by hanging at his quarters in the Raj Bhavan compound on Sunday morning.



Thejas (48) has left a suicide note, which states that he is ending his life due to personal issues and that no one was responsible for his death.



Police said that Thejas was serving at the Kerala Raj Bhavan for several years.



The Governor condoled the death of his driver.



The body was sent to Government Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram for post-mortem.



His body will be handed over to the relatives and last rites will be held at Cherthala in Alappuzha district, his native place.



