Kerala gold smuggling case: Sivasankar waits to be reinstated, Vijayan looks into file

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 4 (IANS) With reports emanating about Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself looking into the suspension file of M. Sivasankar, the once blue-eyed boy, it is being said that the suspension may end soon.



Sivasankar's suspension has been extended twice so far and it's unlikely that it would happen for the third time. Sivasankar is cooling his heels at his home here after being released from the prison on February 4 last year.



Sivasankar was the principal secretary to Vijayan, when his name surfaced along with the primary accused in the gold smuggling case, Swapna Suresh.



Reports came out on how Sivasankar used his clout in the office of Vijayan and appointed Suresh at a high paying job in the IT department, even when she is alleged to have not even passed Class 10.



The smuggling case came to light on July 5, 2020, when the Customs arrested Sarith, a former employee of the UAE Consulate here, for allegedly smuggling gold in a diplomatic baggage destined for the Consulate.



Swapna Suresh, who previously worked in the UAE Consulate, and her associate Sandip Nair were arrested in the case by the NIA from Bengaluru a few days later.



Trouble started for Sivasankar after Swapna's arrest and then came out the tales of the relation with Sivasankar.



Vijayan, unable to stand the massive onslaught, first suspended Sivasankar from service. In October 2020, Sivasankar was arrested and for 98 days he was in a jail, after which he got bail.



And now with his file lying before Vijayan, in all likelihood Sivasankar will be reinstated as he has just one more year in service.



Meanwhile, Vijayan is likely to take the call and all eyes are on which post will be given to his once most trusted official.



