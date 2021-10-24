Kerala CPI-M to save face by taking action against Anupama's father in adoption issue: sources

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 24 (IANS) The ruling CPI-M in a bid to save its face, is contemplating action against the father of Anupama, C. Jayachandran, party's local committee member, and also against Shiju Khan, Kerala State Child Welfare Council Chairman and DYFI state secretariat member.



According to party sources privy to the developments, the party is expected to demote Jayachandran and Shiju Khan from their respective party posts and the latter is likely to be removed from the post of General secretary. CPI-M, which had campaigned across the state for women's rights and freedom, including in Sabarimala women entry issue, has got brickbats in the issue of Anupama.



The party was in a spot after a former SFI leader who is the granddaughter of one of the CPI-M stalwarts, late Perorrokada Sadasivan, Anupama fell in love with a former DYFI leader Ajit and had a baby even as Ajit was married.



Anupama gave birth to a baby boy on October 23, 2020, and she alleged that the child was forcibly taken away by her parents and after that, she did not have any information about the child. She said that Ajit divorced his first wife and got married to Anupama formally.



Both Ajith and Anupama had levelled allegations that even after several complaints right from the Chief Minister down to CPI(M) district leaders, nothing has happened. The party's central committee member, former minister, and former MP from Kannur, P.K. Sreemathy admitted before the media that she tried her best but could not help Anupama get her child back.



The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, General secretary, Shiju Khan was not available for comments even as he and his office are under the scanner for having given away the child in adoption without getting any signed letter from Anupama.



The family court in Thiruvananthapuram will be hearing the case related to the appeal made by Anupama to get her child back.



