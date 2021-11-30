Kerala aiming for zero AIDS cases by 2025

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 (IANS) If the World Health Organisation is aiming for no new AIDS cases by 2030, Kerala is planning to achieve it by 2025, said State Health Minister Veena George.



The Minister's claim comes on the eve of World AIDS Day on December 1.



"To achieve our target, Kerala is launching a drive to identify HIV positive patients and give them treatment and through this, we are certain we can achieve our target," said George.



The theme for the World AIDS Day 2021 is "End inequalities. End AIDS".



"The theme is apt, as only through ending all sorts of inequalities, we can achieve our target. The need of the hour is there should be total cooperation from all sections of society, especially in the backdrop of the Covid pandemic, which makes the challenge even greater, as our aim is to bring those who are positive into the mainstream," added George.



According to the latest statistics, there 25,775 HIV positive cases in the state and of this, 0.08 per cent are elders while the national average of HIV positive in elders is 0.22 per cent.



To mark World AIDS Day on Wednesday, George will inaugurate a state-level awareness campaign against HIV.



