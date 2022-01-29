Kerala again reports over 50K Covid cases

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (IANS) Kerala on Saturday once again recorded over 50,000 Covid-19 positive cases as 50,812 new infections were detected in the southern state, officials said.



The state, meanwhile, also saw 47,649 recoveries. The test positivity rate stood at 45.78 per cent, Health Minister Veena George said in a statement.



Like in the past few days, Ernakulam district had the highest number of cases of 11,103 followed with 6,647 cases in Thiruvananthapuram district.



On Saturday, 8 deaths were also reported, taking the toll to 53,191.



On the vaccination front 100 per cent (2.68 crore people) have taken the single dose, of which 84 per cent (2.24 crore people) have taken both the doses.



Besides, 70 per cent teenagers (10.70 lakh) in the 15 to 18 age group have been given one dose.



--IANS

sg/pgh







