Kenya's tourist arrivals up 40% in first 10 months

Nairobi, Dec 18 (IANS) Kenya's tourist arrivals increased by 40.8 per cent to 663,036 in the first 10 months to October this year compared to 470,971 arrivals in the same period in 2020, government data has revealed.



The Kenya Tourism Board (KTB) in a statement said that the US market recorded the highest arrivals into Kenya with 108,072 visitors contributing 16.3 per cent of the total arrivals, Uganda was second with 59,979 (9.0 per cent), and Tanzania third with 58,946 (8.9 per cent), reports Xinhua news agency.



It said the UK market was in the fourth position followed by India and China.



KTB said the tourism sector has stepped up the vaccination of its workers.



According to KTB, domestic travel growth is expected to outpace global tourism as a whole and is expected to rise exponentially in 2022.



