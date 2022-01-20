Kenya's tourist arrivals expanded 53% in 2021 amid Covid

Nairobi, Jan 20 (IANS) Kenya's international tourist arrivals increased by 53.3 per cent to 870,465 in 2021 compared to 567,848 in 2020 with the sector showing recovery amid increased Covid-19 vaccinations across the globe, a government official said.



Najib Balala, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary, said the sector registered steady growth from June to December in 2021 despite the heath crisis, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The numbers are still low, but we are optimistic that we will eventually go back to our all-time high international visitor arrivals or even surpass it," Balala said.



"This is because the majority of our masses are vaccinated and international visitors will have faith in our destination again," he added.



Balala said the 2021 performance is an indication of a steadily growing trust for the 'Magical Kenya' destination, which can be credited to renewed marketing efforts as well as confidence in the country's efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19.



He said the growth was also supported by innovative products offered to both domestic and international markets by major players, mainly hotels and domestic airlines.



The report shows the top five international arrivals by country are the US, Uganda, Tanzania, the UK and India.



