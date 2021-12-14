Kenyan police foil abduction of 40 civilians in border region

Wajir (Kenya), Dec 14 (IANS) Kenyan police has foiled an attempt by suspected al-Shabab militants to abduct faithful at a mosque in Konton, Wajir County, in the northeastern border region.



Wajir County Police Commander Hilary Toroitich said a gang of about five had raided a local mosque and taken hostage about 40 faithful who were present, Xinhua news agency reported.



Toroitich added that the militants suspected to have crossed from neighbouring Somalia ordered the faithful out and tried to drive them into a thicket heading to the nearby Kenya-Somalia border.



Their target was the Imam (Islamic preacher), also a police reservist who was leading the prayers then, the Police Commander said.



It was in the process that gunshots were fired forcing the gang to abandon their mission and escape, he added.



"But there were no injuries reported. We have sent reinforcements to help in tracking the gang," he said.



The area is near the Somalia border and the militants usually cross at will and stage attacks before escaping back.



--IANS

int/khz/

