Kejriwal to support protesting teachers in Punjab

Chandigarh, Nov 25 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national Convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab on Saturday to support protesting teachers, it was announced on Thursday.



During his two-day visit to Punjab this week, while giving eight guarantees to the teachers for reforms in the education sector if his party comes to power, Kejriwal had appealed to Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi that he should accede to the demands of qualified unemployed teachers who have been fighting for jobs for a long time so that they can call off their strike.



Kejriwal had warned the government that if the Channi government did not address the issue of the struggling teachers immediately, he himself would be compelled to join the dharna of these unemployed teachers.



--IANS

vg/vd








