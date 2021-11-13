Kejriwal offers prayers at Salasar Temple in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Nov 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday offered prayers at Salasar Balaji Temple in Rajasthan's Churu district on the occasion of his wedding anniversary.



Kejriwal, accompanied by his wife, reached Salasar on Friday night.



He was felicitated by the temple management committee.



Taking to Twitter, he said: "Today is wedding anniversary. Sought blessings of Lord Bajrangbali ji at Shri Salasar Balaji Dham Temple with entire family."



A couple of months back, the Chief Minister had spent ten days at Vipassana Sadhana Centre, located in the Galtaji area of the city, where he remained disconnected with all political activities.



