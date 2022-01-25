Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' trailer gets 4.9 mn views

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The trailer of director Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Good luck Sakhi', featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has garnered a whopping 4.9 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.



Over 66,000 people gave the trailer a thumbs up, giving an indication of the expectations the film has raised.



The woman-centric, sports film is scheduled to hit screens on January 28 and features Aadhi Pinisetty as the male lead.



Jagapathi Babu plays the role of a trainer in the film, which is to simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.



The film is about a girl called Sakhi, who everyone in her village believes brings bad luck to them. How she proves them wrong and emerges a champion shooter is what the film is all about.



Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film which has been produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri for Worth A Shot Motion Arts.



