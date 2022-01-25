Keerthy Suresh's 'Good Luck Sakhi' trailer gets 4.9 mn views
Tue, 25 Jan 2022 1643089504000
Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) The trailer of director Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Good luck Sakhi', featuring National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in the lead, has garnered a whopping 4.9 million views within just a day of being released on YouTube.
Over 66,000 people gave the trailer a thumbs up, giving an indication of the expectations the film has raised.
The woman-centric, sports film is scheduled to hit screens on January 28 and features Aadhi Pinisetty as the male lead.
Jagapathi Babu plays the role of a trainer in the film, which is to simultaneously release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.
The film is about a girl called Sakhi, who everyone in her village believes brings bad luck to them. How she proves them wrong and emerges a champion shooter is what the film is all about.
Popular producer Dil Raju is presenting the film which has been produced by Sudheer Chandra Padiri for Worth A Shot Motion Arts.
