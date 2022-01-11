Keerthy Suresh also tests positive for Covid-19

Chennai, Jan 11 (IANS) Actress Keerthy Suresh, one of the top actresses in the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries, on Tuesday announced that she had tested positive for Covid-19.



Taking to social media, Keerthy said, "Hi everyone, I have tested positive for Covid 19, experiencing mild symptoms, despite taking all necessary precautions and safety measures, which is a scary reminder of the rate at which the virus is spreading.



"Please follow all the Covid safety norms and stay safe. I am currently in isolation and under safe care. Those who came in close contact with me, kindly do get tested.



"If you haven't been vaccinated yet, please take your vaccines at the earliest to avoid severe symptoms and for the better health of you and your loved ones.



"Hoping for a speedy recovery and will be back in action soon."



There has been a sudden spurt in the number of celebrities from the Tamil and Telugu film industries testing positive for Covid ever since the new year began and Keerthy is the latest south Indian actor to announce that she has tested positive for Covid.



