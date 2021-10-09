Keeping it sustainable and stylish at LFW X FDCI

By Nimerta C Sharan

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANSlife) The third day of the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI witnessed collections from eminent designers who are also known to be champions of sustainable fashion. Sustainability has become fashion's newest revolution. Now, more than ever, terms like slow fashion, upcycle and ethical are in the spotlight.





Designer Rina Singh's label Eka is known for its ethical design philosophy, timeless textiles and comfort. Taking inspiration from the sublime countryside, her collection focused on free-flowing silhouettes, earthy tones and easy layering. In an exclusive conversation with IANSlife, she said, "Sustainability can be classified into three categories -- social, environmental and economical. When it comes to fashion, it's difficult to check all but the well-being of our artisans and weavers should be top priority." Some of the highlights of her collection were the oversized jackets, sheer dresses, merino checks, quilted coats for men and printing techniques such as shibori and hand block.



One of the most consistent names in fashion, designer-duo David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore showcased their eco-friendly collection created from recycled PET materials. Keeping the designs and silhouettes modern and everlasting, there were wrap skirts and dresses, belted trench coats, pants and tunics, and kimono-inspired jackets on display. Actress Dia Mirza, who is an anti-plastic advocate, made for the perfect muse dressed in a luxe abstract work kaftan.



Designer Gaurang Shah's latest collection is for the sari enthusiasts. Shah presented a curated line of 40 'jamdaani' saris created in different parts of the country such as Benares, Kashmir, Uppada, Paithan and Kota to name a few.



The day ended on a happy note with ample colours, prints and quirky separates on display. Designer Rajesh Pratap Singh's collection 'The Master's Word' for Satya Paul was a beautiful homage to Paul, who was better known as the King of prints. Most of the pieces from the collection -- dresses, trousers and shirts are made from fibres that are biodegradable. Popular faces Rahul Bose and Tripti Dimri walked for the designer.



