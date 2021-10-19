Keep out of operation area in J&K's Poonch, police tells people

Jammu, Oct 19 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday asked people not to move towards the forest area in J&K's Poonch district where an encounter is going on between the army and the militants for the last 8 days.



Police made appeals to people through public address systems in mosques in Bahatdhurian area of Poonch, urging them not to move towards jungle and keep their livestock inside their premises.



"These announcements were made after some people were seen moving towards jungle along with livestock amid ongoing encounter in the area.



"People can contact police any time and we are in the service of public 24*7. We will ensure home delivery of anything needed by them urgently," a police officer said.



Police did not agree that these announcements were being made because the army was preparing a major offensive against the militants hiding in the jungle area.



Defence sources said six militants have been killed in the 8-day-long operation against the militants in the area.



Nine soldiers, including two JCOs, have also been killed in this operation.



Army chief, M.M. Naravane visited the area on Tuesday along with senior field commanders.



