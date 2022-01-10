Keep chilly winds at bay with this hot toddy recipe

New Delhi, Jan 10 (IANSlife) A hot toddy is a classic cocktail for those who want to experience hot whisky in this chilly weather with an easy-to-make recipe. Jim Beam Black is a full-bodied, extra-aged, and more premium bourbon with an elevated level of elegance and refinement that's meant to be savoured and savoured.





Ingredients:



* 2 parts Jim Beam Black® Bourbon

* 1 part Honey

* 2 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

* 0.25 cup Hot Water

* Lemon Peel



Preparation:



Put bourbon, honey, and lemon juice in a 6-ounce mug. Top off with hot water and stir until honey is dissolved. Garnish with a lemon peel.



