KCR's daughter files nomination for another term as MLC

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K. Kavitha on Tuesday filed nomination for second term as the member of state Legislative Council.



The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and former MP filed her papers from Nizamabad and Kamareddy local bodies' constituency.



Accompanied by public representatives belonging to the ruling party and other leaders, Kavitha filed her nomination at Nizamabad district collector's office.



Later talking to reporters, Kavitha thanked TRS and Chandrasekhar Rao for nominating her for another term as MLC.



Kavitha noted that every Assembly constituency in the two districts are represented by TRS MLAs and 90 per cent of public representatives of local bodies belong to the TRS.



She hoped that the public representatives would once again elect her with a huge majority.



The only woman from Chandrasekhar Rao's family in politics, she was elected to the Legislative Council in October last year. The election was held to fill the vacancy caused by the disqualification of a legislator after he switched loyalties to the Congress party before the 2018 Assembly elections.



Kavitha was sent to Legislative Council after she suffered a shock defeat in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency in 2019. She was elected to Lok Sabha from Nizamabad in 2014.



Meanwhile, other TRS candidates who filed their nominations are Yadava Reddy, Tata Madhu, Patnam Mahender Reddy, Shambirpur Raju, Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, L. Ramana, Bhanuprasad Rao, Dande Vittal, M.C. Koti Reddy, Kasireddy Narayana Reddy and Kuchumalla Damodar Reddy.



Tuesday was the last day for filing nominations for 12 seats of Legislative Council from local authorities' constituencies. The scrutiny of nominations will be taken up on November 24 while November 26 will be the last date for withdrawal of nominations.



The elections, if necessary, will be held on December 10 while counting of votes will be taken up on December 14.



The term of 12 sitting members of the Telangana Legislative Council is going to expire on January 4, 2022.



