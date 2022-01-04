KCR has lost mental balance, says Nadda

Hyderabad, Jan 4 (IANS) BJP national President J.P. Nadda said on Tuesday that Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has lost his mental balance due to the defeat of his party Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in the Assembly by-elections.



Nadda said that the Chief Minister is in panic after the BJP dealt a blow to him by winning the Dubbak and Huzurabad Assembly seats.



The BJP chief was addressing a news conference after leading a 'Satyagrah' near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Secunderabad to protest the 'illegal' arrest of the party's state unit chief and MP Bandi Sanjay in Karimnagar.



The saffron party had to drop its plans of taking out a candle-light rally as the police refused permission for the same in view of the ban on rallies and meetings to check the spread of Covid-19.



Nadda said BJP will take its fight against the TRS government to a decisive end.



"We will continue our fight till we throw this corrupt, autocratic and dynastic government out of power in a democratic manner," he said.



The BJP leader said the series of protests over Sanjay's arrest will continue and the party's central leaders will come to Hyderabad every day to lead the same.



Terming Sanjay's arrest as undemocratic, Nadda said the party would take all legal recourse and use democratic means.



He alleged that Chief Minister KCR is trying to suppress people's democratic right to peacefully protest on the pretext of Covid.



Nadda showed a video clip of KCR's speech in the state Assembly in which he had said that Covid will not spread in the state and that there is no need to wear masks.



He said no Covid rules applied when ministers held rallies and meetings and even staged protests.



"We will expose KCR and his corrupt practices. BJP is an ideological party, it's a mission. We will take this fight to a decisive end," he said.



Nadda said the TRS government is functioning in the most undemocratic manner, and termed the developments of last two days as the murder of democracy



"There is autocracy and dictatorship in this state. The government is neck-deep in corruption. There is dynastic rule here which the BJP is fighting ideologically," he said.



Nadda reiterated that the Telangana government is the most corrupt government, and alleged that the Kaleshwaram irrigation project has become an ‘ATM' for KCR as he revised the project cost from Rs 36,000 crore to 1.20 lakh crore



Nadda said after his arrival at the Hyderabad Airport, the joint commissioner of police informed him that Covid rules are in force and asked him to follow the same.



The BJP leader said he told the police officer that he would follow the Covid norms. "The government was exposed as when I asked him if I have the permission to go to Gandhiji's statue and pay tributes, he said he doesn't know. It was clear that the administration was bent upon stopping me but they did not have the answer," he said.



--IANS

ms/arm







