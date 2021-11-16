'KBC 13': Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan all set to appear as special guests

Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan along with Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi will be on the hotseat for the Friday special episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13'.



They will be playing the game with host Amitabh Bachchan and also share some personal stories associated with their careers in Bollywood and also throw light on their experience in the industry. They will also be talking about their personal lives and share a few anecdotes.



Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari will be seen dancing on the track 'UP Hile, Patna Hile' and Saif and Rani open up on their connection with Kolkata and how much they adore Bengali dishes.



Moreover they will also talk about working together after 12 years. Beside this Amitabh will be playing a game called 'Poll Khol Ke Bol' with Saif and Rani and he will be shaking a leg with the guests on the song 'Shava Shava' from the movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'



'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukravaar' episode will air on November 19 on Sony Entertainment Television.



--IANS

ila/kr