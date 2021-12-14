'KBC 13': Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan to appear on season finale

Mumbai, Dec 14 (IANS) 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' has now reached the season finale as the episode will be aired on December 17, featuring cricketers Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.



So, to make this finale week special, each episode is being graced by some special celebrities. Beginning with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor along with director Abhishek Kapoor, the host of 'India's Best Dancer' Maniesh Paul will next be on the hotseat. It is to be followed by rapper Badshah along with Neha Kakkar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao.



The last episode of 'KBC 13' will see Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan appearing as special guests. It will be out on December 17.



'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13's 'Shaandaar Shukriya' week is airing on Sony Entertainment Television.



