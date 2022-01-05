Kazakh president accepts government's resignation

Nur-Sultan, Jan 5 (IANS) Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a presidential decree on Wednesday, accepting the resignation of the country's government.



"In accordance with Article 70 of the Republic of Kazakhstan, I hereby resolve to accept the resignation of the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the decree said, Xinhua news agency reported.



In accordance with the decree, government members will continue to fulfill their duties until a new government is formed.



