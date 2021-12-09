'KatVic' to tie the knot today

Jaipur, Dec 9 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will tie the knot on Thursday evening at Six Senses hotel Fort Barwara in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.



According to sources, Vicky Kaushal will tie 'Sehra' at 1.00 p.m, after which he will proceed in a procession that will travel from one end of the hotel to the other.



Kaushal and Katrina Kaif will perform the wedding as per the Hindu rituals and will take seven 'phere' in a special glass pavilion prepared in the Sheesh Mahal area of the hotel. A dinner arrangement for the VIP guests has been made in front of the Sheesh Mahal and the party will go on till late night.



The fort located in Chauth ka Barwara was built by the Rajput rulers in the 14th century which Six Senses Company has converted into a luxurious heritage hotel.



Many Bollywood celebrities are attending the wedding ceremony.



The security at the fort has been tightened and no one is allowed to even carry mobile phones in the hotel. Digital media security stickers are being used for those who are carrying mobile phones. By using the digital media security sticker technology, the high-profile wedding is being kept secret so that no photos or video leaks occur from inside the venue. At the wedding venue, digital media security stickers are being installed on the camera of their mobiles.



