Katrina Kaif's mom leaves home in Vicky Kaushal's Merc

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) Ahead of his wedding with Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal seems to have deployed his old car, a white Mercedes Benz GLC for his mother-in-law-to-be's service amid wedding preps.



In a video shared by a paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Katrina' mom, Suzanne Turquotte can be seen leaving the actress' residence in a white Mercedes Benz GLC.



Fans were quick to identify through its number plate. One fan commented under the video, "Vicky's old car!!", another fan wrote, "Ye gadi vicky kaushal ki hai (this car belongs to Vicky Kaushal)."



The car in question used to be Vicky's prime car as he was often spotted commuting to dubbing studios and production house offices in his ride. Then in July 2021, Vicky added a Range Rover to his fleet.



The nation has been abuzz with news of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, the new developments happening with each passing day have hooked the audience. The 'KatVic' wedding celebration will swing into action from December 7 to 12 at the heritage property Six Senses Fort Hotel in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district.



--IANS

aa/kr