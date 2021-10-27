Kate Bosworth, Thomas Kretschmann sci-fi thriller 'Sentinel' wraps production

Los Angeles, Oct 27 (IANS) Oscar-nominated filmmaker Tanel Toom has wrapped production in Estonia on sci-fi thriller 'Sentinel' starring Kate Bosworth and Thomas Kretschmann.



The film also stars Lucien Laviscount and Martin McCann.



Written by Malachi Smyth, it is set in the future on a war-ravaged Earth where four soldiers man Sentinel -- a remote military base in a vast ocean that separates two warring continents. While they await their relief or the enemy, the simmering tension amongst them escalates when a mysterious boat drifts into range.



Toom said: "It has been an honour to work with such a great ensemble of actors in Kate Bosworth, Thomas Krestschmann, Lucien Laviscount and Martin McCann. I have carried this film with me for so long and am now truly happy to see that we will be able to bring it to audiences soon."



'Sentinel' is presented by Altitude Film Entertainment in association with Head Gear Film and Metrol Technology in association with BR/ARTE, Tallifornia, Ichiban Films, Sentinel Entertainment and Vertical Entertainment.



The film is produced by Ben Pullen, Ivo Felt, Jorg Bundschuh, Pippa Cross and Matthew James Wilkinson.



