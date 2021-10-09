Kashmiri Pandits say killings a terror plan to prevent their return home

Srinagar, Oct 9 (IANS) An organisation of Kashmiri Pandits said on Saturday that the targeted killings of minorities in Jammu and Kashmir is part of a terror plan to prevent them from returning to the Valley.



Satish Mahaldar, chairman of reconciliation, return and rehabilitation of migrants, said in a statement on Saturday, "Recent killings of minority civilians in Kashmir is part of a well planned terror action plot, at the core of which is to drive out remaining minorities in the Valley and create fear psychosis so that no one can return.



"On 2nd October 2021, when the whole world was observing non-violence day on Gandhi Jayanti, a temple was desecrated in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district namely Bargheshekha Bhagwati Mata Temple in the Mattan area of the south Kashmir district.



"On October 5, Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead by terrorists as he sat in his shop in Srinagar's Iqbal Park, an area dotted with police and paramilitary installations. He was in love with Kashmir.



"He never wanted to leave Kashmir even when we urged him to leave. He would often say: "I will give my life, but I won't leave".



"Bindroos were also among the Kashmiri Pandit families who had chosen to stay on in the Valley even after targeted killings had forced a mass migration of the community in 1990s.



"A terrorist group called The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for the killings of Bindroo and claimed he was "posing as a medical professional" and "conducting secret seminars" backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh after serving Kashmiri people for nearly 32 years.



"Terrorists shot dead principal and teacher in a Srinagar school after separating Muslim and non-Muslim teachers.



"Another deceased was identified as Virendra Paswan, a native of Bhagalpur district of Bihar who was residing in Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.



"He was a street vendor by profession who used to sell bhelpuri in Hawal area of Srinagar. The Resistance Front claimed responsibility for his killing also claiming that he was OWG for GoI agencies.



"We had already intimated the GoI several times through media and otherwise that the launch of Migrant distress sales portal will trigger an anti-minority feeling in some quarters, especially in the Land Mafia.



"Premature and triumphant claims about normalcy in Kashmir got exposed two months ago when the LG was informed in writing by Kashmiri Pandits that there are rumours that minorities in Kashmir will be targeted.



"Unfortunately, the LG's office and security agencies ignored our inputs.



"Despite the inputs to security agencies, the UT govt and GoI failed to provide security/protection to minorities of Kashmir.



"Now it is easier to politically use the plight of minorities/Kashmiri Pandits of Kashmir".



