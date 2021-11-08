Kashmir school displays unique biodiversity wall for students

Srinagar, Nov 8 (IANS) A girls higher secondary school in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district has become the first educational institution in the UT to display a biodiversity wall that makes learning biology easy and perceptible for the students.



Two teachers, Dr Raouf Hamzah and Manzoor Javaid, the former is from the girls higher secondary school Verinag and the latter is from the higher secondary school Deethu, both in Anantnag district, have designed this unique biodiversity wall that showcases diversity in botany and zoology to make learning easy and innovative for the students.



Tasaduq Hussain, director school education, Kashmir inaugurated the biodiversity wall at the school on November 2.



"Ever since back to back lockdowns hit Kashmir because of the pandemic, I and my colleague Dr Raouf Hamzah have taken the initiative to motivate young children towards their studies through innovative methods", said Javaid Manzoor, one of the two teachers who designed the unique biodiversity wall.



Dr Raouf Hamzah claims that the biodiversity wall with its unique design is the first of its kind in the UT with around 90 per cent animal and plant specimens.



"At present, we have around 16 galleries in the wall and these are helping the students to get clear concepts of the subjects they learn. We have been approached by other schools so that similar bio-diversity walls are designed for the benefit of students of those schools," Raouf said.



Manzoor Javaid is also the nodal officer for the school herbal garden scheme in the UT.



"We have executed the idea of the biodiversity wall at the government girls higher secondary school Verinag and the design will help students to get clear ideas about their botany and zoology lessons," said Manzoor.



The designers said the specimens of animals and plants displayed at the wall have been collected without damaging any living animals or plants as these belong to dead ones.



"These specimens are collected from dead plants and animals to ensure that no damage is caused to the existing biodiversity in the environment", the designers said.



