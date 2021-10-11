Kashmir police launch minority distress helpline

Srinagar, Oct 11 (IANS) After the recent spate of terrorist attacks on members of minority communities in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir police has established a minority distress helpline at the police control room, officials said on Monday.



"Kashmir Police have established a minority distress helpline at PCR Kashmir. In case of emergency, one may call for assistance on 0194-2440283," said a tweet by J&K police quoting IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar.



In the past few days, many civilians have been targeted by the terrorists. The victims included Kashmiri chemist M.L. Bindroo, Virinder Paswan, a street vendor from Bihar who worked in Kashmir, Mohamamd Shafi from Bandipore, Supinder Kaur, a school principal, Deepak Chand, a school teacher.



The police had earlier informed that 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021 so far. Out of the 28, five belonged to local Hindu/Sikh communities, while two were non-local Hindu labourers.



--IANS

zi/arm