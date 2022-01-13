Kashmir gunfight: Condition of injured 3 soldiers, 2 civilians stable

Srinagar, Jan 13 (IANS) The condition of three soldiers and two civilians injured in a gunfight between the terrorists and security forces in the Pariwan area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district was stable, the Army said in a statement on Thursday.



One Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist identified as Babar bhai of Pakistan, active since 2018 in the areas of Shopian-Kulgam was killed in the gunfight that erupted on Wednesday. One police personnel was also killed while three soldiers and two civilians were injured.



"Last evening at about 6 p.m., the Security Forces got HUMINT (human intelligence) about presence of terrorists in general area Sehpura, Kulgam. A joint operation of the Indian Army and JKP was launched. Suspect houses were cordoned, as the security forces were carrying out house to house searches. At about 8.45 p.m., while searching a house, a terrorist opened fire with AK and lobbed a grenade," the Army said.



It also said that since the area and house had civilians, the security forces exercised restraint to first evacuate the civilians.



"In the process one Jammu and Kashmir Police Constable Rohit was mortally wounded, three soldiers and two civilians were injured.



"The injured, including the civilians were evacuated to 92 BH, including evacuation of one of the civilians by Army helicopter. All the injured are stable," said the Army in the statement.



Arms and ammunition, including one AK rifle, one pistol and two grenades were recovered from the slain terrorist.



--IANS

zi/dpb



