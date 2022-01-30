Kashmir: Army Goodwill Schools equip Generation-Next to face the world

New Delhi/Srinagar, Jan 30 (IANS) The Army Goodwill Schools (AGS) in Kashmir during the past thirty years of Pakistan sponsored turmoil have played a pivotal role in imparting education to children. Nearly one lakh students have passed out from these institutions run by Srinagar-based Chinar Corps.



At present there are 28 Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir, which educate more than 10,000 students each year. The Army has set up many schools in far-off areas where government and private schools don't exist. These institutions are providing education to such children who are deprived of proper schooling and don't have access to learning.



The Army Goodwill Schools have devised special scholarship schemes for the children from weaker sections of the society. The basic aim is to equip the Generation-Next with knowledge and skills to compete with the world.



In present day Kashmir, AGSs are the symbol of quality education, imparting knowledge and values to the students. The quality infrastructure, diverse co-curriculum and focused educational mechanism have been the benchmark of these schools.



Over the years, the academic results of AGSs have shown a steady growth. The whole hearted efforts put in by the dedicated staff members of the schools have yielded positive results. The systematic approach adopted towards overall development of students has ensured that they carve a niche for themselves in the society. With the inception and impact of technology in education, the Indian Army has incorporated innovative changes in the existing learning and teaching methodology.



Proud alumni express gratitude



Pass outs of Army Goodwill Schools proudly call themselves as alumni of these institutions. In December 2021, the Army Goodwill School Hajinar in frontier district of Kupwara organised an alumni meet. It was attended by the ex-students of the school who shared their experiences with the students studying at AGS Hajinar, which was established in 1999, when Pakistan was busy training Kashmiri youth to become militants. The former students shared their memories with the students and made them aware of the circumstances during which they were enrolled at AGS Hajinar. The alumni narrated their success stories and thanked the Army for providing them with the guidance and help when they needed it most. At present nearly 500 students are enrolled at Hajinar Army School.



Army sponsoring undergraduate courses



In August 2021, the Army took one more initiative for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. It announced that it would sponsor undergraduate courses and school education to selected children and youth from J&K in residential schools and colleges functioning under the Army Welfare Education Society (AWES) across the country. The move has helped the students to explore the career opportunities available in the country and has also integrated them with the rest of the country. Under this initiative seats have been reserved in undergraduate courses in some Army-run colleges like Army Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology and Army Institute of Fashion Design in Bengaluru, Army Colleges of Nursing in Guwahati, and Jalandhar.



Signs another MoU with IBF



In January 2022, the Indian Army signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Indrani Balan Foundation (IBF) for financial sustainability of Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir. This was the second MoU signed with the foundation for financial sustainability of additional four Army Goodwill Schools at Baraub, Dawar, Balapur & Behibagh in Kupwara, Shopian and Kulgam districts respectively and the Army Goodwill Public School (AGPS), Pahalgam in Kashmir.



Indrani Balan Foundation is a welfare foundation that is active in a variety of philanthropic work across India. The foundation under Punit Balan has vast experience of social work in fields of education, health and sports, which contributes immensely in improving the quality of education as well as self-sustainability of schools.



Last year, Chinar Corps had signed a similar MoU with the same foundation for financial sustainability of five AGSs of Uri, Wayne, Trehgam & Hajinan in Baramulla & Kupwara districts for five years.



In addition, the Foundation has built a new infrastructure for Pariwar School Society for Specially-abled children of Baramulla. This year, the MoU focuses on the four Army Goodwill Schools (AGSs) and Army Goodwill Public School (AGPS) and would entail financial support of Rs. 3,28,00,000 per year for the next five years.



People repose faith



The path breaking steps taken by the Indian Army in Kashmir vis-a-vis education have gone a long way in building strong bond between the local populace and the soldiers, who besides fighting the Pakistan sponsored insurgency have been at the forefront to empower the children of a common man in Kashmir. The citizens of Kashmir by admitting their children in Army Goodwill Schools have reposed faith on the Army. They have sent a strong message to Pakistan and the ultras sponsored by it that they know who their true friend is and who their enemy is.



The stark contrast between the two armies is clearly visible. The Indian Army wants Kashmiri children to excel in their lives and shine as stars, while the Pakistan Army wants them to die and end up in graveyards.



People of Kashmir are holding the hand of the Indian Army strongly and are treading on the path that would lead them towards prosperity and a bright future. They don't want their children to die for the sake of a country which wants to keep Kashmir burning to avenge the defeats which it has faced in all the conventional wars it has fought with the Indian Army since 1947.



Visible difference



Efforts of the Indian Army to reach out to the people of Kashmir and make them self-reliant are ample proof of the fact that it's People's Army and it's a true-friend of Kashmiris. It has gone out of way to help them out in every field. It has guided their children in the most turbulent times and has ensured that they don't go astray.



On one hand Indian Army has helped the children of Kashmir to hold pens and build their future while on the other Pakistan Army has tried its best to provide the children of Kashmir with guns and explosives to fight its proxy war.



Since 1990 Pakistan Army has turned the children and youth of Kashmir into cannon fodder by showing them dreams about the so-called Azadi, while on the other hand the Army Goodwill Schools in Kashmir have prepared responsible citizens who are serving the nation. These institutions are symbols of empowerment of common Kashmiri, who want to live a peaceful and dignified life.



--IANS

dpb/