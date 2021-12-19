Karting: Kyle Kumaran gets laurels for India in Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals

Sakhir (Bahrain), Dec 19 (IANS) Peregrine Racing's Kyle Aditya Kumaran made India proud, winning the silver trophy at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals, the annual Karting competition for Rotax National Champions from over 100 countries around the world.



The 18-year-old Kyle Kumaran, a native of Tiruchirappalli in Tamil Nadu, took part in the DD2 class and finished third in the pre-finals to qualify for the 36-gri‘ 'Grand Finals' where he finished runner-up, becoming the first Indian to finish on the podium at the Bahrain International Karting Circuit, the venue that hosts F1. The Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals concluded here on Saturday.



"Representing India has been one of my dreams and I am thrilled and happy to achieve it. Seeing the Indian flag on the podium is a proud moment and I will cherish it forever. I am grateful to my teams, Dojomoto and Peregrine Racing, and to all my well-wishers and family, especially my biggest cheerleaders, Mom and Dad for dreaming along with me," Kyle Kumaran was quoted as saying in a release on Sunday.



Peregrine team Principal Madesh Lakshman who facilitated Kumaran's participation in the Senior National championship where Kyle won a ticket to the Grand Finals, said: "Kyle is talented and his hard work and dedication brought laurels for India. We were expecting it and it is a dream come true for the first karting medal at a world "vent."



Kyle races internationally with the DojoMoto team and is assisted by Paul Caar and Anjum Shaikh along with his chief mechanic Shiju Thazha.



Kyle Kumaran, racing with the Peregrine team, became the 2021 FMSCI Senior National Rotax Karting Champion last month and made it to the three-member FMSCI India team. Kumaran finished the 21-lap Final race in the third clocking 18minutes 41.392seconds and was promoted to second place after penalties were applied. Thus, Kumaran became the vice-champion in the DD2 shifter class. Martun van Leeuwen of the Netherlands won the gold and Patriks Noels of Latvia came third behind the Indian.



"Getting a silver at the Grand finals in a very competitive field is a fantastic achievement. Kyle Kumaran made India extremely proud. It is a moment to celebrate. I congratulate Kyle and his family," said Akbar Ebrahim, President of the Federation of Motor Sports Club (FMSCI), the governing body for Motorsport in India. "This is the first time in the Indian history of Rotax Max that we are getting a vice-champion at the World stage," added Akbar, a former racing champion.



--IANS



